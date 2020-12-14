Nigerian students in Australia congratulate Amb. Kazaure on his new appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Nigerian students in Australia have congratulated Amb, Bello Kazaure Husseini on his new appointment as the Chief of Protocol, Nigeria Ministry of foreign Affairs.

In a statement signed by President of the association Onah Toochukwu and made available to pressmen in Enugu, said that Amb, Kazaure is a true diplomat and a detribalised Nigeria who know his duty.

“An uncut diamond has a wealth of unrealized possibility and brilliance natural disposition. The beauty inherent in the diamond beckons us to develop its potential. Congratulations Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini on your new appointment as the Chief of Protocol, Nigeria Ministry of foreign Affairs. You are in deed a true diplomat and one and a destribalized Nigeria who know his duty.

“Life they say rewards those who invested in their success. It implies a willingness, Commitment and a stick-to-it-ness principle, Ambassador Bello Kazaure is a committed diplomat and a dedicated patriot who want nothing but the best for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The ministry of foreign affairs will no doubt reap from your numerous potentials and your appointment will open up new possibilities for deepening cooperations between Nigeria and other nations of the world. His excellency sir, by charting your course, steering your craft, tracking your progress, correcting when needed, letting others help along the way, and trusting yourself, you’ve reached ah6 great place in character and life. Your humility, generous spirit and total commitment and understanding of life is a clear testament to this fact.

READ ALSO:

“Sir, as you spread your wings and soar to the next chapter of your career, you become a glowing example for all of us Nigeria Students here in Australia. Your high level of patriotism is a conviction to us here that Nigeria will soar higher above nations and a shining light for others. We believed you not because everything is ok with our country but your diplomatic assignment in Australia has been a shining light to other missions here. So is a well deserved position.

“On behalf of Nigeria Students in Australia, we raise our heads and hands together to shout a big congratulation to a statesmen, Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini on your new appointment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: