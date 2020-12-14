Breaking News
Nigerian star Omah Lay arrested after Uganda gig

Nigerian star Omah Lay arrested after Uganda gigPolice in Uganda have reportedly arrested Nigerian musician Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, for violating coronavirus safety measures during a concert on Saturday, according to the Daily Monitor newspaper.

The newspaper quotes a police spokesperson as saying the musician, together with the event organiser and owner of the premise, was held at Katwe Police Station for acts likely to spread coronavirus.

Police are also reportedly looking for a second Nigerian musician, Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, who is reported to be still on the run.

Vanguard News Nigeria

