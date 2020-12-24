Nigeria to exit recession soon, APC promises Nigerians at Christmas

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

As Nigerians celebrate Christmas, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has assured of the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to pull the nation’s economy out of recession.

APC in a statement signed by the Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe also urged Nigerians “to imbue the true essence of Christmas — giving, forgiving, love of God and love of our fellow men. We should give a helping hand to those in need and give succour to the vulnerable ones among us”.

The party said Nigeria has recorded nearly 90, 000 COVID-19 infections and about 1,236 related deaths, adding that the coronavirus remains a real and serious public health threat.

“In our festivities, we must all stay safe by adhering to official public health directives by avoiding non-essential trips, large gatherings, using facemasks, and washing hands regularly to halt the virus spread.

“As every country affected by the economic slowdown caused largely by the severity of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria is poised to exit the current recession within a short time, as several measures lined up by the Federal Government shows. It is worthy of note that the decline in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came after 12 consecutive quarters of positive growth”, it stated.

APC added that issues of security are also on the front burner, assuring that government and the nation’s security services will always mobilise all legitimate assets to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.

“From the Chibok, Dapchi to Kankara students abductions and other recorded security incidents in the country, the President Muhammadu Buhari government has never lacked the capacity and clear intent to check and contain such incidence when they arise.

“While the capacity and valiant efforts of our armed forces and other security services is not in doubt and greatly appreciated, they must do much more to further degrade the ability of terrorists and other criminal elements to perpetrate their evil attacks on soft targets across the country”, the party added.

