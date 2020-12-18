Nigeria records 1,145 new COVID-19 infections

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Thursday, for the first time since the pandemic, crossed 1,000 daily COVID-19 infections with 1,145 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and one death.

Last Wednesday, December, 16, the country had recorded a total of 930 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the second-highest daily infections since the existence of the pandemic.

The country also on December 11, reported a total of 796 confirmed cases in a day.  Again, the fourth time was during the first wave when 790 cases were reported on July 1.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, till date 76,207 cases have been confirmed, 67,110 cases have been discharged and 1,201 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 1,145 new cases were reported from 24 states including Lagos (459), FCT (145), Kaduna (138), Plateau (80), Katsina (70), Gombe (52), Niger (31), Kano (23), Bayelsa (21).

Bauchi (18), Ondo (18), Rivers (17), Ogun (12), Oyo (12), Edo (8), Nasarawa (8), Ebonyi (7), Osun (6), Ekiti (5), Kebbi (5), Borno (4), Jigawa (3), Akwa Ibom (2), and Anambra (1).

