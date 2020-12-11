Niger Govt pledges support to small scale farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger says his administration will fully support small scale farmers in the state to enhance their productivity in the interest of residents and Nigerians.

Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, who disclosed this in a statement, said Bello made the pledge Wednesday at a summit in Abuja.

The theme of the summit was “Innovative and Strengthening of Small Farmers Capabilities Towards Productive Land Restoration Amid COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

Bello acknowledged the need to support small scale farmers with tools and finances so as to increase productivity and ensure food security and sufficiency in Nigeria.

The governor said that exploring alternative sources of revenue would be an advantage to state governments.

He also noted that improving agriculture would curb insecurity ravaging some parts of the country especially the Northern region that had being battling with security challenges.

He said that the current recession in the world has negatively affected many aspects of governance not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

The governor said that it might be difficult to run government expenditures without alternative sources of revenues, adding that an initiative such as the summit was key.

He added that enhanced budgetary provisions for small scale farmers would go a long way in making it easier for them when they run out of cash.

Bello emphasised that the programme was important and urged other state governors to adopt the alternatives.

Kindly Share This Story: