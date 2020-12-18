NGO doles out cash support for indigent pupils in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeojuta

As part of its efforts to impact the world positively and help the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of the public, a Non-Governmental Organization; Feed the Needy World Initiative, has giving financial assistance to pupils of Sought After Creative Academy, Adigbe, Abeokuta.

During the presentation, about 50 pupils of the school benefited from the initiative when Feed the Needy World Initiative donated the sum of N250,000 cash and other gift items to the beneficiaries.

Speaking with newsmen at the venue of the presentation, the Director of Events and Operations, Feed the Needy World Initiative, Eniola Majekodunmi, said the vision of the NGO is to help the needy where they needed it most and add value to the lives of vulnerable members of the society.

Majekodunmi said, “Feed the Needy World Initiative is here to give cash and gift items to these children and to support them and as well encourage them because they are the future of this nation”.

“We believe that government alone cannot do everything and it is our role as partners in progress and as an NGO, we are assisting the government, particularly in the area of education and welfare of the less privileged”.

“Feed the Needy World Initiative also has the goal to be an organization that supports and assists the vulnerable and socially disadvantaged children, widows, people living with disabilities, orphans and others who might need help”.

Responding, the Proprietress of Sought After Creative Academy, Mrs. Tolulope Anfela-Jacob, who could not hid her feelings, expressed gratitude to Feed the Needy World Initiative for deeming it fit to support the school, highlighting that the school; is a tuition-free school, which has been battling to pay staff salaries and keep up with running the school.

Mrs Anfela-Jacob said, “this is the first time an NGO is supporting the children and the school”.

“We are really grateful to Feed the Needy World Initiative for locating the school despite our remote location. I am very encouraged and I pray that God Almighty blesses the Chief Executive and Founder of Feed Needy World Initiative, Mr. Eromosele Isaac Oluwafemi as well as other volunteers and people involved in Feed the Needy World Initiative”, she said.

The non-governmental organization equally visited Ibara Correctional Centre, in Abeokuta, where it announced cash donations in support of ten inmates of the facility that want to sit for the National Business and Technical Examinations Board ( NABTEB).

“As part of the objectives of FNWI to continuously impact on the lives of the people positively, I have the permission of Chief Executive Officer of Feed Needy World Initiative, Mr. Isaac Olufemi Eromosele, to give cash donation in support of some inmates who are sitting for NABTEB examinations”, Eniola said.

“We hope to help the inmates with their NABTEB registration because quality education is an indispensable tool for remodeling the Inmates. This is our way of collaborating with the authorities to help correct and reorientate the Inmates”, Eniola added.

Eniola further commended the authorities of the Correctional Centre for their diligence and safety services to the inmates and promised that the organisation will keep in touch with the Centre for more donations and support very soon.

It was gathered that no fewer than 150 inmates of the facility are sitting for the NECO examinations, while 40 others are NABTEB examinations candidates.

During the visit, the Chief Welfare Officer, ASP Awesu Abdul Hakem and the Assistant Superintendent of Corrections of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Ibara Abeokuta, ASC Tosin Salau alongside others took the FNWI team on a tour to Educational facility, Lucrative and Business workshops and ICT facilities where prison Inmates usually learn Desktop publishing and other computer courses at the Ibara Maximum Security Custodial Centre.

ASP Awesu in his address said, “welfare, rehabilitation and rejuvenation of inmates in Correctional Centres cannot be handled by the government alone, but must be seen as a collaborative effort of all stakeholders as we all seek to reintegrate the inmates back into the society for positive contribution”.

He explained that government is no doubt doing its best to give medical care, education and other welfare packages to the inmates but the population and demands of the inmates in the country are very high, saying that this necessitated the correctional authorities to have allowed NGOs and other stakeholders to render support in developing the Correctional Centres and taking care of the inmates.

Majekodunmi expressed sympathy to the inmates and prayed for their rehabilitation and reintegration to the society after their jail terms.

Vanguard News Nigeria

