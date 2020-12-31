New wave of Covid-19 : FAAN beefs up safety protocols at Airports

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN Thursday said it has stepped up measures to ensure the safety of travelling passengers and other airport users across the nation. This is due to the second wave of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic that the world is currently grappling with.

Making this disclosure yesterday , Mrs Henrietta Yakubu ,General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN said : ” From the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Port Harcourt International Airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and others within its network, the Authority is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure safe and secure facilitation of travellers”.

“Across the airports, car parks have been rearranged for seamless pick-up and drop off to avoid congestion. We have also created new drop off zones for passengers with reduced mobility.”

She also said ” Operational and directional signages have also been conspicuously remarked at both the airsides and landsides to make movements easier for airport users and to promote social distancing protocols”.

“Additionally, we have intensified the process of disinfecting all baggage before entering the terminals, as well as enhanced temperature screening of all passengers and staff using infrared scanners. We have also separated access entry points for passengers and staff to reduce congestion and improve on facilitation.”

” The Authority will like to use this opportunity to advise all travellers and airport users to strictly abide by all laid down travel protocols and also reiterate that only passengers will be allowed into the terminals”..

The Spokeswoman further revealed that a ” compliance monitoring team has been constituted for each of our airports to drive total compliance.”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

