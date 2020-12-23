NEPC seeks one window platform for export efficiency

Kindly Share This Story:

MARITIME

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, has canvassed for the creation of a single window platform to be known as Domestic Export Warehouse, DEW, targeted at making exports more efficient.

Making this position known at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos, the South West Zone Coordinator of NEPC, Samuel Oyeaiweyi, said when DEW becomes operational, all regulatory agencies in the export sector will inspect and certify the products for export at approved Warehouses.

Executive Director, NEPC, Segun Awolowo, said at the meeting that the agency is at the forefront of implementing government’s economic diversification programmes.

This, he said, necessitated the development of the Zero-Oil plan to diversify the economy.

He said that a key component to drive the initiative is the One-State-One-Product programme, while also stressing that Nigeria produces many agricultural products but is unable to convert them to competitive advantage in the global market.

A consultant on the project, John Isemede, said that DEW would reduce the cost of doing business in the country, stimulate export businesses, increase market shares of local products, attract investments and above all be a game changer in the export sector.

The Director Product Development of NEPC, William Ezeagu listed the advantages of DEW to include; uploading of loaded Lorries on the Nigerian Ports Authority terminal call-up system, timely delivering of export shipments to the ports to meet sailing schedules and non harassment of loaded vehicles by the military and Para-military agencies.

Kindly Share This Story: