Neglect of Nigerian youths will backfire on ruling class ― Methodist Bishop

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Following the increasing level of youth restiveness in Nigeria, Methodist Bishop, Dr Sunday Onuoha, has said that the neglect of the youth would backfire on the ruling class in the country.

The cleric who harped on the value of peace and the need to address the agitations of the youth explained that the earlier the Nigerian government acts in favour of the youth, the better for the country.

Onuoha called on the government to engage the youth in meaningful skill acquisition and other ventures to curtail restiveness in the country.

The Methodist Bishop, who made the call while receiving Africa’s Patriotic Clergy Personality of the Year Award by the League of Africa Development Students, Lead Africa, insisted that having been a youth leader at a very young age, engaging the youth in various crafts would take off their minds from crime.

In his words; “There is a great need to address the concerns and agitations of the youth in Nigeria. The earlier the Nigerian Government acts in favour of the youth, the better. The continuous neglect of the agitations of the youth will backfire on the ruling class.”

The Co-Chair Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, warned of the injustice meted to the poor in the country, reiterating that the poor will soon converge as an association of angry people and unleash mayhem on the entire country, urging those who have held Nigeria and Nigerians hostage to repent.

He warned that the poor may converge and inflict mayhem on the country due to the high-level injustice meted to them and urged those holding the nation hostage to repent.

Onuoha, who is the Co-chair Interfaith Dialogue for Peace, thanked the League of Africa Development Students for finding him worthy of the award and dedicated it to clerics and individuals working hard in the hinterland without any recognition.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Osisiogu Osikenyi, disclosed that the award was in recognition of Bishop Onuoha’s philanthropic service to humanity, commitment towards the development of the society and his capacity in ecclesiastical service and proficiency in leadership.

He described the cleric as a patriotic Nigerian clergy, as well as an innovative and human capital investor, adding that he has been a source of inspiration to the younger generation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: