NECO talks tough, vows to blacklist schools involved in exam malpractices

By Wole Mosadomi— Minna

National Examinations Council (NECO) has set up an administrative panel to investigate some Schools and individuals involved in examination malpractices in the just concluded Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations,(SSCE) adding that such schools and individuals will be sanctioned.

A statement issued yesterday by Head Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Azeez Sani, in Minna, on Monday, said, “The Authorities of Signature Television had on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 alerted of some infractions at one of the examination centres, Fabian Kings and Queens International School, Kabala West, Kaduna with Centre Number (0140721) that may lead to malpractice during the just concluded 2020 SSCE (Internal)”.

The statement added that “Based on the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, it swung swiftly into action by flagging the centre, identifying and isolating all the candidates’ scripts for scrutiny.

Sani said the Council has constituted an Administrative Committee to investigate the allegation in order to enable the Council take appropriate actions.

“If found culpable, the entire results of the candidates will be cancelled, the school will be derecognised and those examination officials involved in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the Examination Malpractice Decree 33 of 1999.”

The Council, however, commended the authorities of Signature Television for their interest in ensuring the sanctity of public examination and enjoins stakeholders to emulate this gesture.

