NDDC: NDYM urges presidency on timeline for forensic audit result

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Niger Delta Youth Movement, NDYM, has called on the presidency to give a timeline for publication of the result of the forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

NDYM which spoke weekend in Uyo through its National President, Mr Joe Jackson, lamented the delay over the probe of the interventionist agency which was ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Jackson expressed concern that failure to make known the result of the forensic audit soon could lead to renewed agitations and criticisms regarding the agency.

He stressed that the people of Niger Delta region, are looking forward to the reconstitution of a substantive board of the commission soon.

His words, “The attention of the Niger Delta Youth Movement has been drawn to reactions over the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which was ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2019.

“We (NDYM) strongly support the decision of the President to reposition the NDDC for the benefit of people of the Niger Delta region. However, we are saying that he should give a timeline for the result of the forensic audit.

“They (Presidency) should be specific on the duration of the assignment, it cannot last forever, they should let the people to know when the result will be out, whether in the next six months, one month, or one year.

“Already there is renewed agitations from the people of to reconstitute the governing Board of the commission. As a movement, we will always support the government in all efforts to develop the Niger Delta region and the country as a whole”

The group commended President Buhari for appointing Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the acting director of Finance and Administration, NDDC, to oversee the affairs of the commission pending the completion of the forensic audit.

“NDYM has confidence in Akwa’s capacity to lead the NDDC to achieve success in the forensic audit. Mr President, we believe that he will not let you down in this responsibility”

Vanguard News Nigeria

