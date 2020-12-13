Breaking News
Translate

Nda-Isaiah’s death painful, shocking – Ortom

On 4:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ortom appeals to Buhari for more appointment for Benue indigenes

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has said that the death of Leadership Newspaper founder and Chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah was painful and shocking.

Ortom, gave his condolences in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase on Saturday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the media mogul, writer, politician and entrepreneur, died on Friday in Abuja, after a brief illness at the age of 58.

The governor described the late Nda-Isaiah as a “true patriot” who, though a pharmacist by training, made indelible contributions to the growth of the media industry.

READ ALSO: We’ll miss Nda-Isaiah’s incisive, poignant contributions to nation-building – Sule

He said that the late publisher also offered jobs to hundreds of Nigerians through his companies.

He condoled with the government and people of Niger, the Leadership newspaper and the Nda-Isaiah family in particular.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.(NAN)

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!