Nda-Isaiah’s death painful, shocking – Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has said that the death of Leadership Newspaper founder and Chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah was painful and shocking.

Ortom, gave his condolences in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase on Saturday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the media mogul, writer, politician and entrepreneur, died on Friday in Abuja, after a brief illness at the age of 58.

The governor described the late Nda-Isaiah as a “true patriot” who, though a pharmacist by training, made indelible contributions to the growth of the media industry.

He said that the late publisher also offered jobs to hundreds of Nigerians through his companies.

He condoled with the government and people of Niger, the Leadership newspaper and the Nda-Isaiah family in particular.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.(NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: