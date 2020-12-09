NCC orders suspension of new SIM registration, to embark on another audit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed telecommunication companies in the nation to suspend sale, registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module (popularly known as SIM card).

This was noted in a press statement by the Commission’s Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, on Wednesday.

Adinde stated that the instruction was in line with the directive of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), to afford the Commission time to embark on another audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.

Elucidating the reason for the order, NCC, said; it was “in line with the Federal Government desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM Card registration exercise of September 2019.

“However, where it is absolutely necessary, exemption may be granted in writing by the Commission following approval from the Federal Government.

NCC, however, warned that; “Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are to please note that non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

“As the Minister has earlier directed in January, 2020, all citizens are urged to immediately secure Digital Identification from the National Identity Management Commission and submit it to the Network Operators.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

