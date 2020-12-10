NCC harps on child cyber security awareness

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, on Thursday called for protection of children from objectionable materials and threats from the Internet.

Danbatta gave the charge at the on-going 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair, to mark the `NCC Special Day’.

The trade fair, which is being promoted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), will end on Sunday.

The fair, the 34th edition, is holding both physically at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, and virtually.

The EVC, represented by Director, Public Affairs, Mr Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, noted that technology advancements had contribute immensely in making lives easier, nevertheless, new types of risk had emerged, leading to the need to protect the children.

“To this effect, the commission has been educating parents/guardian about their role regarding child online protection.

“The sensitisation programme is targeted at parents/guardians with the aim to equipping them with the right knowledge required to limit the exposure of their children/wards to the negative aspect of internet use.

“The cyber awareness programme has become necessary, given the rising spate of criminal activities being perpetuated online,’’ Danbatta said.

He disclosed that strategies have been put in place by the commission to reach out to consumers and participants at the trade fair, which has served as avenue and opportunities to reach to numerous telecoms consumers.

“NCC’s special day at the trade fair aims at educating and informing consumers on the use of communication services and their rights as telecoms consumers,’’ he said.

The EVC identified issues of telemarketing as one of the challenges faced by telecoms consumers, also known as unsolicited text messages.

“ This is any message, voice or SMS made through a telecommunication network, which is transmitted for the purpose of informing or soliciting or promoting commercial transaction in relation to goods, investment or services not opted for by a subscriber.

“To protect subscribers from unwholesome practice, NCC has evolved a solution called Do-Not-Disturb (DND), diverting all mobile network operators to dedicate short code 2442 to stop such messages.

He also identified cybercrime and e-fraud as other issues challenging the industry, stating that commission advises consumers not to open unfamiliar emails or post personal identification information online.

He disclosed that the commission had created a toll –free number 622 as a second –level complaint redress mechanism, which allows consumers escalate unresolved issues by their service provider to the commission for effective resolution.

“As a telecom consumer, you deserve the right to get value for your investment.

“NCC as your regulator has devised ways to enable you lodge your complaints when you are dissatisfied with the service provided by your operator,’’ the EVC said.

