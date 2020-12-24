Nasarawa: 15 dead, 668 discharged since COVID-19 outbreak

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, Lafia

As the new wave of COVID-19 hits Nasarawa, leaving more than 30 persons testing positive in one day, the Nasarawa State government said the state has so far recorded 15 deaths including former Provost of the College of Education, Akwanga, Dr Rebecca Umaru since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Speaking at the expanded meeting of the COVID-19 council in government House, Lafia, the Acting Governor who is also the COVID-19 taskforce Chairman, Dr Emmanuel Akabe disclosed that 668 patients have been treated and discharged between March and December 2020.

He said 30 persons tested positive on the 22nd of December bringing the number to be the highest number recorded in a single day in the state since the outbreak of COVID-19 early this year.

The Acting governor stressed the need for the State to take measures to curtail the spread considering the proximity of the State Federal Capital Territory, FCT which is among the cities with a high number of positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are aware of what is happening now in the world as far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned, there has been upsurge and we never knew that it was going to affect us this much.

In Nasarawa, the surge has come, it is real. We had gone as low as below 100 positive cases diagnosed, but in the last one month, it has become a different story altogether. As of Tuesday, we had 999 positive cases all together in Nigeria. As of yesterday, we have 1133 cases in Nigeria. The number is increasing”. Dr Akabe stated.

According to Akabe, the second wave of the virus is also affecting young people who are dying as a result.

“Interesting thing again is that we are getting even the younger ones to get more infected now and worse the case, young people dying for COVID-19 now than what it is”.

“Considering our proximity to FCT, as of Tuesday, FCT has over 400 positive cases it has recorded in a single day. The number is increasing.

“With yuletide and movement of people, a lot of people are coming home for the holiday that there’s need for us to be vigilant, there’s need for us to talk as leaders in the State who are entrusted by God to lead the people to show the direction. We have a duty to protect our people, we have the responsibility to protect them”, he said.

The acting governor commended the security agents in the State for their level of professionalism in making the State a safe haven for the citizens.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: