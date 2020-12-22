Morocco announces three-week Covid-19 curfew

The Moroccan government announced a nationwide curfew and other restrictive measures Monday, as it seeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The curfew will be in place between the hours of 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) and 6:00 am and the new measures — also including a ban on parties and public gatherings — will all kick in for a three-week period from Wednesday, the government said in a statement reported by the official MAP news agency.
Morocco has lately been detecting more than 2,000 coronavirus cases per day, while local media have reported a drop off in testing by the kingdom.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Nigeria mulls flight ban as 40 nations cut UK off
The country has registered more than 418,000 coronavirus infections, including 7,000 deaths, according to the last official count.
Authorities hope to begin a vaccination programme at the end of this year, with the aim of immunising around 20 million people in three months, although they have yet to confirm a start date.
[AFP]