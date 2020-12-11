Montego Upstream gives scholarship, transformer to host community

Kindly Share This Story:

ENERGY

Montego Upstream Services Limited, an oil and gas services providing firm, has donated a 500KVA electricity distribution transformer to one of its host communities in Delta State.

The firm also awarded scholarships to two indigenes of the Igbeku Community in the Sapele area of the state. The recipients, Miss Joy Idegbe and Mr. Miracle Enughure are both students in tertiary institutions within the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of the 500KVA transformer at Igbeku Community, Amukpe, in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Owuze Nwuche, said that the gesture is part of the company’s numerous projects across their operational areas, to improve the standard of living among indigenes of the host communities.

Nwuche asserted that being an indigene of the Niger Delta himself, at Montego Upstream Services Ltd, it was important for the company to not only carry out its business operations in a socially responsible manner, but to ensure that it positively impacts the communities in which it operates.

Speaking on behalf of Igbeku Community, the Community Liaison Officer, Mr. Godwin Kebuge and the Community Light Committee Chairman, Mr. Felix Ipemu both expressed pleasure at the manner in which Montego Upstream Services Ltd. has shown support to the community by providing the electricity transformer, the scholarship award, among other developmental and commendable projects the company was carrying out within the community.

Expressing gratitude to Montego Upstream Services Limited for the scholarship award, Enughure, a student of University of Port Harcourt said that due to financial difficulty, it had been stressful for his family to sponsor his higher education, but the scholarship would ease that burden.

Expressing the same sentiment, Idegbe, the second scholarship recipient said the scholarship will go a long way in helping her realize her dream of graduating with a degree in Microbiology.

