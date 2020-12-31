Breaking News
Momoh, Ogundipe charge UNILAG Alumni excos on true leadership

By Ebele Orakpo

Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, yesterday, charged the newly elected executives of the University of Lagos Alumni Association on leadership, saying true leaders don’t wait for things to happen, but they make things happen.

Momoh said this at a retreat, held for the new executives at Radisson Blu, in Ikeja. He challenged them to fight deception, disinformation and court cases that lack merit.

Addressing the new executives, the founder of Thistle Praxis Consulting and Sustainability consultant, Mrs. Abimbola Ini, harped on the need for accountability and transparency to ensure social responsibility through strategic vision. She urged the new executives to continually and mutually reinforce to ensure they sustain the good legacy the institution is known for.

Chairman, UNILAG Alumni Association, Lagos Branch, Dr. Olowojebutu Oluwatosin, said the reason for organising the retreat was to show the clear direction to the new executives as they begin their tenure.

