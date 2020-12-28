Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe— Ughelli

An unidentified commercial tricycle operator popularly known as Keke, has met his waterloo after he was burnt to death by an angry mob in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State during a failed attempt to allegedly abduct three children.

The incident which happened last Monday, led to the rescue of the children at the Iwhrenene axis of Ughelli following a failed attempt by the suspect to flee from the angry mob.

Sources at the scene of the incident said the tricycle of the suspect was also set ablaze during the incident which occured at about 6p.m.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “The Keke rider had conveyed the children from Emekpa axis of Ughelli to Afiesere community but somehow carried the children to Ughelli.

“Upon sensing danger, the eldest of the children immediately jumped out of the moving Keke and screamed for help, while the suspect tried fleeing with the other two children.

“He (suspect) was immediately chased by the mob which had gathered following an alert raised by local vigilante operatives at Afiesere and Ekuigbo communities leading to his arrest at Iwhrenene community junction near Ekuigbo community where he was immediately set ablaze.”

Though efforts to speak with the state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless, a source from the Police Area Command, Ughelli, confirmed the incident but added that the matter wasn’t incidented at the local police station.

