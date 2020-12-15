Miyetti Allah blames herders for worsening insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida

The National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has blamed various states leaders of the group for the present insecurity in most parts of the country.

Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of North Western states executives of MACBAN in Dutse, Jigawa State, said Fulani leaders were responsible for the state of insecurity in their domain as they allowed youths to go out of control.

He said: “Before any other person gets kidnapped about 20 or more Fulani people must have suffered the same fate with payment of ransoms which no media had bothered to report or investigate in the past. We have to tell ourselves the truth that we have failed in our responsibility of giving our children the right training and good upbringing that ought to have shaped them for a better people.

“We cannot continue to wallow in denial when it is a fact that majority of criminals arrested across the country are from within us, our kith and kin whom have gone into this circle because of our sheer negligence.”

Alhaji Kirowa, who is also the Ardon Zuru, implored leaders and other Fulani societies to either unite and provide their children with better home training and education or continue to stain the name of the tribe and take the responsibilities of their activities.

Earlier, National Secretary General in charge of North West of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma, urged the newly- inaugurated leaders to team up with heads of security operatives in their various states to enable them have a smooth working relationship.

Ngelzarma noted that the association was non-political, hence “the Sultan of Sokoto is serving as Board of Trustee, BOT, chairman with other members that includes the Emir of Kano, Lamido of Adamawa,” among others.

He urged Fulani cattle breeders to embrace the modern trend of cattle ranching to avoid conflicts with farmers and continued exposure to criminal tendencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

