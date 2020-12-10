Minister warns against delay in remitting pension contributions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called on pension managers in the FCT Administration to eradicate the delay in remitting pension contributions.

Special Assistant, Media, to the minister, Mr Austin Elemue in a statement said Ramatu gave the charge at a two-day pension management system retreat organised by FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board in collaboration with the National Pension Commission.

Aliyu also called for prompt payment of accrued pension benefits, efficient management of group life assurance scheme, timely compliance reporting and issuance of sanctions where necessary.

She, however, commended the FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board for developing a sustainable service charter to guide staff, stakeholders and the public towards accessing prompt pension services, stressing that the provision of sustainable service was in line with the administration’s next level agenda anchored on good governance.

Aliyu used the forum to task stakeholders and participants to assess the progress of contributory pension system in the FCT with a view to making sacrifices towards a sustainable pension regime, just as she urged the FCT Area Councils and agencies to domesticate performance assessment towards effective service delivery.

While speaking on the theme: “Service Charter a panacea for improved pension delivery”, the minister noted that this year’s edition was poised to discuss issues of service delivery and central transfer system introduced by the National Pension Commission, while calling on stakeholders to come up with workable solutions to improve pension remittances and services in general.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the FCT, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the retreat would improve efficient service delivery within the area councils, adding that the FCT Administration has always given top priority to pension issues.

Adesola who called on the six Area Council chairmen in the FCT to take pension matters seriously, stressed on the need for prompt remittances of all pension deductions to beneficiary accounts while charging participants to take advantage of the retreat to restrategize and reflect on better ways of resolving pension matters.

