Minimum wage: We’ll shut down govt activities if… — Ekiti workers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

LABOUR unions in Ekiti State, yesterday, threatened to shut down activities of the state government if Governor Kayode Fayemi fails to implement the N30,000 minimum wages and the consequential adjustment to workers across board.

The unions, who threatened to protest next week, said that the only way the labour crisis could be averted is the payment of all the promotion and salary arrears to all categories of workers as negotiated.

Shortly after the minimum wage was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, Governor Fayemi implemented the payment to workers on grade levels 01 and 06, promising to effect it across board when the finances of the state improved.

The threat to embark on a strike was reached at a meeting held by trade unions operating in the state on Tuesday evening.

In a communiqué by the Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Kolapo Olatunde; Trade Union Congress, TUC, Sola Adigun, and Joint Negotiating Committee, JNC, Kayode Fatomiluyi, The labour unions said they reached a compromise on the implementation with the government before a strange formula was allegedly introduced to stall the process.

Subsequently, the labour directed “that the agreed new minimum wage and consequential adjustment table should be sustained without any concession.

“That the new minimum wage, and consequential adjustment implementation, should commence for payment in January 2021 with the accruable arrears from April 2020.

“That all arrears of promotions for years 2017, 2018 and 2019; arrears of leave bonuses for years 2016, 2017,2018,2019 and 2020 as well as 6 years for Local governments, subvented institutions and four years for state workers’ salary arrears and deductions should be paid in earnest.

“That the organized labour should with immediate effect report to the enlarged workers at the State Secretariat complex to allow adequate information to the generality of the workforce.

“That failure on the part of the state government to implement the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment as negotiated, as well as various outstanding arrears, the organized labour should mobilise workers for peaceful protest in the first week of January 2021.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

