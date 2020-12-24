Mega Growth launches new product

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Driven by their mission to provide quality products for Nigerian women, leading haircare brand, Mega Growth Nigeria recently added a new product to their range of relaxers, Mega Growth Sensitive care no-lye relaxer for women with fine to medium hair textures. The new sensitive care relaxer, which launched in the first week of December, was made to fill this gap.

Speaking on this inclusion to their relaxer range, Mega Growth’s senior brand manager, Ebunoluwa Longe, says the launch of sensitive care relaxer further shows the brand’s commitment to helping women of all hair types achieve strong and beautiful hair.

Mega Growth has been at the fore of providing effective hair care solutions for women, offering a comprehensive range of hair care products, from relaxers to shampoos, conditioners, hair straighteners, and growth oils, to help women achieve and maintain strong, healthy, and beautiful hair.

