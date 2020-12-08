Measles Immunisation: Gombe targets 100, 000 babies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Ismail, Gombe

The Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has flag off measles vaccination across the eleven local government areas in the state.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony in Pindiga Emirate Palace, Akko Local Government Area on Monday, the Executive Secretary Gombe State Pimary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Abdurrahman Shuabibu said the agency is targeting at least 100, 000 babies between 9,15 douse and 23 months for the second of the vaccine.

Dr Shuaibu said about 1000 trained health workers across the nooks and crannies of the state are embarking on the programme in about 500 healthcare facilities.

He said the immunization programme is imperatives considering the high rate of measles in northern Nigeria which is very high in dry season, and Gombe is not in exception.

The Executive Secretary added that Nigeria records at least 17, 000 cases of measles annually with over 100,000 across the globe each year.

‘’Measles is a disease this is caused by measles virus, and is a disease that affects both male and female of different ages, but the disease is more common among children that are less than five years of age.

70 percent of cases occur among children less than five years of age and is a disease that cause a lot of morbidity and mortality among children under five, some of the complications of measles include blindness, deafness, it can cause brain damage, pneumonia, diarrhea and if care is not taking, it can even lead to death’’.

He added that the disease has no specific treatment, it can only be prevented by a vaccine to children at the age of 9 and 15 months for the first douse and the second douse is now introduced for babies between 15 and 23 months.

In his address, the Emir of Pindiga Emirate, Akko Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Seyoji Ahmed enjoined parents to take their children to health centres for the immunisation.

The traditional leader also commended the efforts of the Agency for launching the initiative.

Asma’u Muhammad, a nursing mother whose baby was vaccinated express appreciation as she advised other parents to also take their children for the immunization.

Vanguard News Nigeria

