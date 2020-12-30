Man gets option of N20,000 fine, 20 strokes of cane for defaming Jigawa Gov

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The Chief Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Dutse presided over by Batula Dauda has sentenced one Sabi’u Ibrahim Chamo to six months in correctional center or options of N20,000 fine and 20 stroke of cane for defamating Jigawa State Governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, ministry of Justice, Mrs. Zainab Baba Santali, the fact of the case was that Sabi’u Chamo had made a post on his Facebook page and made a malicious statement about the state governor.

During the trial, after the first information was read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty to the offence and the court sentenced him to six (6) months in correctional center or Twenty thousand Naira fine (20,000) and 20 strokes of cane to serve as deterrent to others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

