Man dies in Anambra Christmas Day accident

A man was confirmed dead in an accident involving a motorcycle at Awkuzu junction, on Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Anambra State, on Christmas Day.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday, said the accident ocurred at about noon.

Kumapayi said that the accident was caused by speeding and loss of control.

The FRSC boss said that a total of two male adults were involved in the accident while one of them died.

“The crash involved a Cater motorcycle with registration number PMG259QA.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that two male adults on a motorcycle had a lone crash as a result of speeding and loss of control.

” The rider of the motorcycle who sustained some degree of injuries was taken to Chira Hospital, Awkuzu by FRSC rescue team from Nteje unit command.

“The passenger of the motorcycle was also taken to the same hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. His body was deposited at the morgue, “he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, he urged motorcycle riders to avoid speeding and ensure they use helmets to avoid head injury in the event of a crash.

Vanguard News Nigeria

