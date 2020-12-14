Man bags seven years jail term for defiling a minor in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A middle-aged man, Isha Muhammad was on Monday sentenced to seven years imprisonment for defiling an 8 years old girl.

The convict was first arraigned before Justice Olusegun Agboola on three counts bordering on rape, defilement and indecent assault contrary to sections 357, 218 and 360 and punishable under sections 358, 218 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun State.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him. During the trial stage, the prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Idayat Abdulrahman called five witnesses and tendered six exhibits before the court.

Abdulrahman told the court that the convict on April 19, 2020, at about 8 pm attacked the victim in the kitchen, laid her on the floor and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her while covering her mouth.

According to the counsel, on April 20, 2020, the victim’s aunt, Araoye Bolanle, 26, observed flies the victim’s lower body and upon checking her pants discovered bloodstain and substance suspected to be semen.

“Araoye inquired from the victim what happened and the minor narrated how she was defiled by the convict in the kitchen. She took her(victim) to Divisional Police Headquarters at Okuku, where she reported the matter,” she said.

The police, according to the counsel took the victim to a hospital for test and was also treated. She tendered before the court the medical report and the confessional statement of the convict.

Meanwhile, defense counsel, Mr J. Babalola called three witnesses in favour of the convict and also tendered three exhibits before the court.

In his judgement, Justice Agboola declared Isah guilty and convicted him accordingly.

He then sentenced him to seven years for defilement and one year for indecent assault, adding that both terms should be served concurrently.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: