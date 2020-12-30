Malta Guinness splashes thousands with Christmas gifts in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of Malta Guinness’ 30th anniversary celebrations themed: “30 years of Bustling with Goodness”, Malta Guinness set out to bring joy and spread lots of goodness to thousands of less privileged Nigerians during this festive season in their campaign tagged- “Malta Guinness Goodness Splash” in partnership with Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation at the just concluded Annual Aunt Landa’s free market square charity outreach tagged, “The Restart Edition”.

This took place at CPM International, Ikotun-Egbe on December 19, 2020 and was met with so much gratitude from the recipients who were overwhelmed by the show of love as the air was filled with so much emotions, tears of joy and sincere appreciation to Malta Guinness and the organisers of the Aunt Landa’s Market Square for the truckload of gifts shared.

In a statement, Ifeoma Agu, Marketing Manager, Premium Non-alcoholic Drinks, Guinness Nigeria Plc, said “Malta Guinness continues to seek opportunities to add colour and spread goodness and vitality to our consumers. The commemoration of our 30th Anniversary affords us a platform to give back to Nigerians who have chosen Malta Guinness for the past 3 decades and made us their No.1 choice in Premium Malt Drinks.

We are thankful to Dr. Yolanda N. George-David for the Aunt Landa Market Square initiative which provided us an avenue to touch lives significantly this season. I would also want to appreciate our supporting partners- Unilever Plc, Hayat Kimya Nigeria Plc., makers of Molped and Molfix, Godrej Nigeria Ltd, makers of Darling Braids, Mouka Ltd, Nestle Nigeria Plc and GDM Consult for supporting with products to make the “Malta Guinness Goodness Splash” a huge success. The success of the Malta Guinness Goodness Splash is a testament that “we always walk the talk” and we remain Africa’s No.1 Premium Malt drink bustling with goodness, energy and vitality.

