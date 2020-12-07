Maduka bags SRTV Legendary award for investment in human capital development

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Godwin Maduka (Okosisi Orumba) was yesterday in Lagos honoured by the organisers of SRTV Legendary Awards 2020.

The youth friendly Umuchukwu, Anambra State born medical expert and celebrated philanthropist joined Lagos residents in celebrating this year’s SRTV Legendary Awards held at Festival Hotels in Festac Town.

Maduka, Okosisi Orumba who received the award in recognition of his selfless service and continuous investment in human capital development over the decade, expressed excitement for such honour done him today. He pledged to continue his exceptional service to God and Humanity.

On ground to entertain guests at the awards ceremony were the cultural dance group from the women wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos branch, who thrilled with melodious cultural performances. There was also speech by resource persons and other entertainers.

According to Engr. Obinna Okafor, Dr. Maduka’s Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, he stated that his boss, Dr. Maduka has continued to be identified as a friend and an Ambassador of the youths. “He has been unrelenting in projects that favour youths and will be ready to step up that humanitarian feats if given the opportunity to take over leadership in Anambra state,” he added.

