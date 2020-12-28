Love God’s Direction launches secretariat Thursday

Kindly Share This Story:

Love God’s Direction, LGD, Movement will open its secretariat on Thursday, December 31.

Located behind Nigeria Gas Company premises in Ekpan, before Jedo Town, within the Warri municipality, the secretariat will function as operations headquarters of LGD Kingdom.

A statement by the leader of LGD, Pastor Emmanuel Symbol Irame, said the opening ceremony will feature praise worship, miraculous deliverance and healing, and culminate in glorious a crossover night that will usher in the New Year 2021.

He said: “The event will commence at 8p.m., through the night into the dawn of the New Year Day.

“Residents of Warri, Ughelli, Agbarho and environs are invited to witness and be part of the ceremony aimed at honouring God and providing guidelines for man to follow God’s direction to wealth, happiness, health, love, shelter and peace.

“LGD is a solid foundation for humanity and a right and just gateway to Heaven,” Pastor Irame added.

