Libya’s coach resigns following poor AFCON qualifying run

AFCON qualifying
Mergini/ Photo Credit: CAF

Libya coach Ali Mergini resigned from his position after seeing his side losing back-to-back games to Equatorial Guinea 3-2 in Cairo and 1-0 in Malabo in the frame of Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers.

The defeats diminished Libya hopes of reaching the AFCON finals, which led Mergini with his technical staff to resign. He was appointed as Libya coach last August.

“The difficult situation Libyan football witnesses, besides the lack of competitive games affected our players and caused those defeats. We also missed many injured players that could have changed the outcome,” he said.

Libyan Football Association will soon appoint a new manager to guide Libya in the upcoming competitions, namely African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals next month in Cameroon, the remaining fixtures of AFCON 2021 qualifiers, and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

