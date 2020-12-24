Breaking News
Let’s seek God’s face, Secondus pleaded at Christmas

On 5:42 pm
Mr Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday commissioned developmental projects executed by the administration of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state. Speaking at the ceremony in Sokoto,Secondus lauded Tambuwal for striving hard to execute the projects, in spite of limited resources. He said that the execution of the projects has demonstrated the commitment of the governor towards fulfilling his campaign promises to the people. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects included rural water supply scheme, teaching hospital, diagnostic centre and roads. Secondus said that the provision of the teaching hospital and modern international diagnostic centre would help reduce medical tourisms in Nigeria. “Nigerians spend about N4 billion annually on medical treatments abroad, am optimistic that the 950 bed capacity Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital would help reduce the figure,” he said. Secondus also commissioned the General Hospital, Wamakko, Girls Science Secondary School, Wamakko and the 500 housing units in Gidan Salanke. Speaking, Tambuwal said that his administration placed great premium on people’s oriented projects towards improving the quality of life of the people. He thanked Secondus for the visit, stressing that it would motivate him for better performance. Some dignitaries at the event included national and state PDP executives, National and State lawmakers and Commissioners.

By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has called on Nigerians to seek the face of God and seek his mercy at all times.

Secondus who gave the charge in a Christmas message signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi as the birth of Jesus Christ which Christmas represents, offers all and sundry a return to the path of righteousness.

Even though the challenges at the moment appear enormous, Prince Secondus urged Nigerians not to despair but to use this period to meet Jesus who has the magic wand for an answer

“In a Yuletide like Christmas, we are provided the ample opportunity to seek and meet the messiah with our needs and desires,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria

