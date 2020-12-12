Lekki Shootings: #EndSARS protesters’ lawyer asks panel to summon Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A counsel to the #EndSARS protesters, Mr Adesina Ogunlana, has urged the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters to summon Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and 12 others.

He made the invitation in a December 9 application to panel chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd.

Ogunlana in the application, he made available to journalists Friday, said the proposed invitees could provide information concerning the Lekki shootings of October 20 or its aftermath.

The Nigerian Army has since denied #EndSARS protesters allegations that it soldiers shot at, live bullets that injured and killed several peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, during its testimony before the panel.

Apart from the governor, the others named in the application include Minister of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN; Chief Executive Officer of Loatsad Promomedia Ltd, Mr Seyi Tinubu; Managing Director, Oriental Hotel; Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Police Station and Lekki Concession Company Officials in charge of information Technology Intelligence and Security.

Ogunlana also requested that the panel invite officials of seven private and government-owned hospitals.

They are: Chief Medical Director, Lagos Island General Hospital; Chief Medical Director, Reddington Hospital, Lekki and Victoria Island; Chief Medical Director, Grandville Hospital, Ajah; General Hospital, Ikeja; Chief Pathologist, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The rest are: The Provost, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH); The Chief Medical Director, Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

They “have played certain roles to qualify as being part of those who can give relevant and useful information to the Panel for use for its purpose as regards the ‘LEKKI SHOOTING’.

“We intend to interview such before the Panel by the kind permission of the Panel,” Ogunlana said in the application.

Specifically, the posers Sanwo-Olu will be required to explain are eightfold, including: “The circumstances of the declaration and imposition of curfew of 20/10/2020 in Lagos State

“The controversial invitation of the Nigerian Army by the Governor to enforce the curfew of 20/10/2020 in Lagos State vis the Military Shooting at Lekki Toll Gate on 20/10/2020. “The Governor’s various interactions with the victims of the “Lekki Shooting” in various hospitals.

“Lagos State Government’s involvement in the settlement of medical bills for medical treatment by victims of ‘Lekki Shooting’ and rationale behind same

“The Governor’s several national and international interviews on the subject matter of the ‘Lekki shooting’.

“The Government of Lagos State of which the Governor is the head. The owners of Lekki Concession Company (LLC), the company administering the LEKKI TOLL GATE, the scene of the subject matter termed the LEKKI SHOOTING

“The circumstances of the Governor leading a delegation to Lekki Toll Gate for inspection after the shooting of 20/10/2020 and the discovery of a particular camera, handling of same and alleged handing over of same by the Honourable Minister of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Raji Babatunde Fashola to the Governor of Lagos State

“Whither the camera in question now?”

Ogunlana expressed hope that Sanwo-Olu would honour the invitation, being “a person of honour and integrity and occupier of political office in Lagos State”

He said the basis for Fashola’s invitation was, among others, “the nature and circumstances of the alleged discovery of the a particular camera at the Lekki Toll Gate during the course of the joint visit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and certain Governors of some states in the Southwest region of Nigeria to the Lekki Toll Gate on the 26 October,”

The hospitals will be expected to explain “Circumstances of receipt of victims of the “Lekki Shooting”. identification of victims and treatment of victims

“Number of injured and deceased victims by facilities that treated victims of the “Lekki Shooting”

“Number of victims of “Lekki Shooting” at the Morgues of the health facilities that treated victims of “Lekki Shooting Number of deceased victims of ‘Lekki Shooting’.

The reason for summoning Loatsad Promomedia Ltd is to explain the “Functionality of the Electronic Billboard at the Lekki Toll Gate” and “Basis of power disconnection of the Electronic billboard at the Lekki Toll Gate on 20 October, 2020”.

The Oriental Hotel MD will be required to speak on “Status of the Oriental Hotel during the course of the EndSARS protests.

“Situation at the Oriental Hotel, before, during and after the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate on 20 October, 2020.”

