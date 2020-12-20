Lawmaker advocate youths, women empowerment as panacea to insecurity, poverty

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi has stressed the need to empower women and youth to check rising insecurity, as well as poverty across the country.

He also emphasises the need for constant dialogue between the political class and the masses to forestall a repeat of the violent protest witnessed across the country recently.

Fadahunsi while speaking at the graduation ceremony of 250 women trained in a different vocation as part of his constituency project at his Ilesa campaign office on Saturday, said the panacea to restlessness among the populace could reduce to a large extent when women and youths are gainfully engaged.

Represented by a former Commissioner for Works in the State, Dr Bayo Faforiji, he said the level of insecurity calls for concern and urged every stakeholder to invest in youths and women.

Also read:

“Our main targets are youths and women. The Senator objective is to train them in skill acquisition and give them the grant to start their own businesses and employ people. This one of the ways to check the rising insecurity across the country.

“This is the fourth empowerment programme where over 700 women have been trained in several vocations including hairdressing, bag making, facial makeup, soap making, making hand sanitizers among others.

“Political office holders should not distance themselves from the people who voted them into office, the best way to ensure cordiality between the two divides in the society is constant dialogue and to ensure that youth and women are gainfully engaged,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of others, Oluwafisayo Oladapo from Modakeke urged other beneficiaries, who cut across the 10 Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District not to squander the grant but invest it in the trade they learnt and also become employers of labour.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: