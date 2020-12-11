Breaking News
Translate

LASU hikes school fees from N25,000 to N67,048; stale students excluded

On 10:49 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:

LASU refutes report of students belongings being thrown out

By Adesina Wahab

New intakes into the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, will pay the sum of N67, 048.50k as fees in the coming academic year.

This is against the N25,000 paid by stale students and the increase is about 168.2 per cent.

However, it was gathered that students who would be in level 200 and above when the new session starts next year, would still pay the old rate of N25,000.

ALSO READ: LASG to digitalise healthcare service delivery — Sanwo-Olu

Students in that category would pay the N25,000 tuition until they graduate.

The Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Mr Ademola Adekoya, confirmed that the new rate would apply to only new intakes.

The university was recently ranked the second-best in the country by the Time Higher Education, THE.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!