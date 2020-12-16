Lagos ports crises management: Controversy envelopes withdrawal of Shippers Council from PTT

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

THERE are indications that the working relationship between the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, the ports economic regulator, and the Presidential Task Team, PTT, on Apapa Ports traffic gridlock, may have collapsed.

Consequently, controversy has emerged over the presence of NSC in the operations of the PTT.

While the defunct PTT insisted that the supporting staff of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, are not withdrawn, the Council told Vanguard Maritime Report that they have since withdrawn their staff earlier seconded to the PTT after the team was disbanded about two months ago.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report on the situation, Executive Vice Chairman of the PTT, Kayode Opeifa, said it is not true that the Council has withdrawn their drivers and their vehicles.

According to him: “They have vehicles with the team, they did not withdraw anything; they are still with us. You want to know why the Shippers Council withdrew their drivers? They have vehicles attached to the team and they did not withdraw any vehicle. Their representative in the PTT is Chief Agu. Have you spoken with him?”

However, Director of Consumer Affairs Division, NSC, Cajetan Agu, who was the Council’s representative at the PTT, told Vanguard Maritime Report said that he is no longer a member of the team as it has been disbanded about two months ago.

Agu said: “I was the representative of the Council but the PTT has been disbanded since two months ago. You should understand what is happening. If they leave now who will take care of traffic control.

“There must be a transition like in the USA, after the elections they said Joe Biden won, but he cannot take over immediately; there must be a transition period. That is what is happening, I do not know if the vehicles have been withdrawn.”

Also, the Head Public Relations Department of the NSC, Rekia Zubairu, told Vanguard Maritime Report that they have actually withdrawn the vehicles after the disbanding of the PTT. She said neither their representative nor the drivers and vehicles are in the PTT.

Kindly Share This Story: