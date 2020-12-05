Lagos East Bye-election, peaceful, free and fair, Ashafa

. Commends INEC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has described the conduct of the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election on Saturday, as “free and fair devoid of violence.

Ashafa, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District at the Senate, voted at his polling unit in Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

The Senator was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority.