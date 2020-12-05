Breaking News
Lagos East Bye-election, peaceful, free and fair, Ashafa

Sen Ashafa

. Commends INEC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has described the conduct of the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election on Saturday, as “free and fair devoid of  violence.
Ashafa, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District at the Senate, voted at his polling unit in Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.
The Senator was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority.

According to him, “The election was hitch free, as voters’ turn out at my polling unit was impressive and there was no record of violence and it was generally peaceful. “
“I must commend Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on the timely arrival of election materials and the total coordination of the exercise.”

