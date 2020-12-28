Lafarge Africa gets SON MANCAP certificates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has presented the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) product quality certificates to Lafarge Africa Plc. The presentation comes after products from the company’s Mfamosing Plant satisfactorily met confirmatory and standardization requirements set by SON.

The Mfamosing plant is a modern production facility sited in Cross River State with an annual cement production capacity of 5 million metric tonnes.

Established in 2002 as United Cement Company Nigeria (UNICEM) Limited, the plant’s product portfolio has been expanded to offer customers two cement products catering for general purpose and specialised applications.

The presentation of the MANCAP certifications further demonstrates Lafarge Africa Plc’s commitment to ensuring quality assurance and compliance with the relevant product standards, within the regulatory framework of the government.

While presenting the certificates, Mallam Farouk A. Salim, Director General, SON, commended Lafarge Africa for satisfactorily meeting the prescribed requirement for certifications and urged them to continually ensure high-quality control at all times.

Represented by Mr. Ogbuji Michael Chukuwudi, State Coordinator, SON, Cross River State, Salim said: “Lafarge products at the Mfamosing plant were awarded the SON prestigious quality mark because they have met the prescribed requirements following the outcome of series of MANCAP inspections to the company and corroborative and extensive analyses.”

He noted that Lafarge Africa has been steadfast in ensuring that its products conform to requirements and therefore urged the company to ensure full utilization of the certifications.

A major benefit of the SON certification to Lafarge Africa is hitch-free exportations to other countries, mostly in the continent.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: