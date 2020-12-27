Kwara records 39 new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Against the backdrop of the measures rolled out by the Kwara State government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic among the residents in the state, it has recorded 39 new cases of the virus.

This is contained in the table released by the Spokesman of Technical Committee of COVID-19 in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye Sunday morning.

According to the latest table, the total number of confirmed cases hit 1,379, while total number of active cases is at 168.

The table also stated that the number of total cases discharged was 1, 179, and the number of negative tests was 10,886.

The total number of tests done in Kwara State so far was 12,451, while the number of pending tests is 186.

The total no of deaths in Kwara State, according to the table, is 32.

