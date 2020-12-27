Breaking News
Translate

Kwara records 39 new cases of COVID-19

On 7:45 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara records 39 new cases of COVID-19

By Demola Akinyemi

Against the backdrop of the measures rolled out by the Kwara State government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic among the residents in the state, it has recorded 39 new cases of the virus.

This is contained in the table released by the Spokesman of Technical Committee of COVID-19 in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye Sunday morning.

According to the latest table, the total number of confirmed cases hit 1,379, while total number of active cases is at 168.

ALSO READ: Africa’s confirmed cases near 2.6m, CDC says

The table also stated that the number of total cases discharged was 1, 179, and the number of negative tests was 10,886.

The total number of tests done in Kwara State so far was 12,451, while the number of pending tests is 186.

The total no of deaths in Kwara State, according to the table, is 32.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!