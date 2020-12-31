Breaking News
Translate

Kwara promotes 1,600 civil servants

On 8:56 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara civil servants

The Kwara Civil Service Commission has promoted more than 1,600 civil servants who passed the 2019 promotion examination and oral interview.

Commission Chair Habeebat Yusuf stated this on Wednesday in Ilorin in a statement.

The statement said that the promoted officers were from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and were from Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 17.

ALSO READ: Pandemic worse than COVID-19 coming — WHO

According to Yusuf, the promoted personnel were evaluated using the new Performance Management System.

The chair expressed the commission’s appreciation to Gov. Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for approving the promotion exercise.

She urged civil servants in the state to be proactive in their duties. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!