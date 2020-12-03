Kumba Killings: Cameroon authorities arrest suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

Security forces in Cameroon have arrested a young man they suspect took part in the massacre of seven children at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba in the country’s South West region.

The 24-year old Ngwa Neba who goes by the name Commandant Zabbra was arrested Tuesday as he attempted to rob an elderly person of 5000 CFA ($10;£7).

The noise from the fracas drew the attention of the police leading to his arrest.

He was overpowered by the police and confessed to being a separatist fighter.

The Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, Chamberlain Ntou’ou Ndong says he believes the man is one of those who massacred seven children on 24 October.

The administrator said that security forces will stop until all the killers face justice.

Meanwhile, teachers and officials of the school are still in police custody, with the authorities saying they are being held for their own safety.

