Breaking News
Translate

Kudos, knocks as Seyi Makinde calls for restructuring before 2023

On 10:51 amIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ex-Oyo guber candidate invites EFCC, ICPC to monitor Makinde over spending

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday stressed that the need for the restructuring of Nigeria is more important than the ethnicity or zone of the President in 2023.

Gov Makinde made the statement at the handover ceremony of 33 vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Agency, otherwise known as Operation Amotekun in Ibadan on Tuesday

He said: “I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.

ALSO READ: Ethiopian crisis: Humanitarian aid for children must be a priority — UNICEF

I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria. It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of the government. That is what we need.

May God protect those running around for the presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we need.”

Although Makinde did not name any politician, some have described it as a veiled attack on the alleged presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was recently in Borno state, where he paid a visit to the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.

 

Other have reacted by praising Makinde, here are some reactions from Twitter:

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Tinubu visits Zulum, says we must defeat evil-doers

Makinde also commended Operation Amotekun on their operations so far, saying the impact of the security agency has been widely felt in the state.

“If we cannot get state police now, this country will get there. We have community policing, but we need to do better than that. But, in the absence of the state police, we have our own Amotekun Corps, and the operatives are doing very well, “he added.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!