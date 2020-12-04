Kogi State First Lady, Rashida weight loss marvel fans

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kogi State First Lady, Mrs Rashida Bello who has been holidaying in Dubai returns home looking astonishingly different.

The young and beautiful wife of Kogi State governor, Bello, embarked on foreign tour with the intent of shedding weight amidst fun in company of some members of her households.

According to source, the fun seeking beauty in the quest to remain radiant was spotted at the Dubai’s high profile five star hotel, the Armani hotel, Burj Khalifa , the tallest building in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, UAE. The source revealed that Burj Khalifa is one of the most expensive luxury homes in the world.

READ ALSO:

The source also revealed that the desire to work on her looks equally took her to an American hospital for her weight reduction which has made her look more like a teenager.

Fans of the First Lady were really thrilled when she returned to her State looking younger and radiant.

It could be recalled that the Nigerian’s sensational singer, Davido took to his Instagram page to compliment her kids whom he met at Dubai mall during one of their numerous shoppings abroad.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: