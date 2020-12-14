Katsina school attack: Two missing students killed by bandits ― Survivor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A student (name withheld) of the attacked Government Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State who escaped from the bandits’ hideouts said two of the students have been killed.

A parent of a missing student, Hajia Faiza Hamza Kankara, who spoke to Vanguard said the survivor student stated this while giving an account of his ordeal in the hands of the captors.

The grieving parent said the student told them that the bandits feed them with leaves and beat them like cattle.

She also said the student told them that students still missing stands at over 500 saying whoever said the number of missing children is 10, is a liar.

According to her, “my son, Usman Lawal Tahir is in SS2 class. He is still missing.

“One of the students who returned yesterday (Sunday night) said they were 520 that included two that were killed and him who escaped.

“So whoever says the missing children were 10 lied.

“Today (Monday), another child just returned and he is been interviewed in the principal’s office. So we are waiting to hear what is the situation with the missing children over there. Although, when he returned, one of the security personnel who brought him back said 15 more are on their way before the dusk.

“The children said they were fed with leaves and beaten like cattle.

“We appeal to President Buhari and Governor Masari to come to our aid and rescue our wards. We cannot sleep and cannot eat,” the grieving parent said.

Meanwhile, the grieving parents of the students have besieged the school premises awaiting the return of their missing children.

This was coming on the heels of the promise made by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi that the missing school children will soon be released.

A source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity also said the bandits cart away the noodles of the students.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG gave President Muhammadu Buhari an ultimatum afterwhich it will stage a walk to Daura should the President fail to rescue the students.

The Coalition had launched a hashtag #BringBackOurBoys# aka #BBOB#.

According to the coalition who didn’t unveil it planned day for the protest for reasons best known to them but said they would mobilize youths from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina in buses to Daura, the hometown of the President.

