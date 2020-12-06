Kano SUBEB says new teaching approach has improved learning among pupils

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Danlami Hayyo, the Executive Chairman, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says new teaching methods of Reading And Numeracy Activity (RANA) that it adopted has improved learning among Primary School pupils in the State.

Hayyo made the remarks in a statement, the Board’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Balarabe Danlami issued to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

The statement said Hayyo spoke at the opening of a five-day training for Master trainers on RANA upper grade primary 4-6 holding in Zaria, Kaduna State.

It said that the training was funded by Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Nigerian Partnership for Education Project (NIPEP) through the State’s Ministry of Education in collaboration with SUBEB.

According to the statement, Hayyo, represented by the Board Secretary, Alhaji Baffa Saleh, said the RANA teaching methodology which uses mother tongue as a medium of communication has yielded fruitful results by improving learning outcomes in literacy and numeracy among pupils.

It said that the RANA teaching approach that uses jokes and fun had attracted many pupils attention during lessons.

It said that the SUBEB chairman was also impressed after receiving the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) findings which revealed that the pupils can read, write perform arithmetic calculation effectively.

The chairman, according to the statement, commended the initiators of RANA teaching approach which he said would impact positively on pupils’ performance.

The Chairman also commended GPE and NIPEP in the development of Basic Education in Kano.

The State’s Project Coordinator, GPE/NIPEP, Malam Abdusshakur Abba said that the training aimed to train Master trainers on RANA grade Primary 4-6 who would step down the training to primary school teachers at local Government levels.

Abba appealed to participants drawn from various tertiary institutions, the Ministry of Education and SUBEB, pay attention to the program for optimum results.

