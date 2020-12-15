Breaking News
Translate

Kano state Assembly Speaker, Majority leader resign

On 8:30 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kano state Assembly Speaker, Majority leader resign

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Speaker of the Kanno State House of Assembly, Alh Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa and the Majority Leader of the House have resigned.

The Speaker announced his resignation in a letter he signed, titled ‘Notification of Resignation’ and dated 14th December 2020 addressed to the Clerk of the House and office of the Permanent Secretary.

READ ALSO: Ondo Speaker bows to court order, reinstates suspended lawmakers

Also, the Majority Leader, in a one-paragraph letter also addressed to the Clerk of the House did not state the reason why he took the action.

However, the Speaker said his resignation was based on personal conviction, while he thanked members of the Assembly for the support they showed him while he was in charge.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!