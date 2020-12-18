Kankara school abduction: Garba Shehu apologizes for giving misleading figure 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity), Mallam Garba Shehu, has apologized to Nigerians for his claim that only 10 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, were in the custody of their bandit abductors instead of the 333 announced by the state government and 343 released.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Mallam Shehu said he did not mean to downplay the seriousness of the kidnapping of the students.

He said that he was given the figure he quoted by another person who he said should ordinarily know the facts.

According to him: “I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara

“This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

“Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

“Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great Nation Nigeria forward. Thank you.”

