Just In: Katsina begins community policing with 554 constables

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State is set to begin community policing with no fewer than 554 special constables.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba disclosed this while addressing the indigene constables who recently passed out from the premier Police College, Kaduna.

CP Buba in a statement by the Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah said the constables will be deployed to simple police routine duties such as crowd control, traffic, counter, and patrol duties but will not carry firearms.

According to him, “the Commissioner of Police, CP Buba urged them to be upright, discipline and dedicated to duty.

“He stated that as they will go back to their respective communities to serve, they should be able to help in reducing crime in their areas.

“He urged them to follow the rudiments of the training they received as they have the full powers and privileges of a police officer.

“The special constables will wear full police black uniform with blue background at the cap badge, shoulder strap, and under the name tag. They will also not carry firearms. They are to be deployed in simple police routine duties such as crowd control, traffic, counter, and patrol duties,” SP Isah however stated.

