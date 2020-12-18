JUST IN: Seme border reopens

Nigeria’s land border with Benin Republic at Seme, near Badagry, Lagos State, has been reopened on Friday.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited Seme on Friday, reports that human and vehicular movement across the border post have resumed after 16 months of closure.

NAN also reports that officials of the Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerians Immigration Service and Port Health Service have resumed checking in and out of travelers.

Mrs Seweka Avoseh, a Nigerian traveling to Ghana, commended Federal Government for reopening the land borders.

She said that the closure of the country’s land borders had affected her business, urging the government to proffer alternative solutions to cross border crimes.

NAN reports the Federal Government had on Aug.21, 2019, ordered the closure of the Nigerian borders to curb smuggling of goods and weapons.