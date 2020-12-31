Just in: George Nkencho, 27-year-old Nigerian killed in Ireland

Kindly Share This Story:

Few minutes to 2021, Mr George Nkencho, a 27-year-old Nigerian has been reportedly killed in Ireland.

The NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Thursday urged Nigerian community in Ireland to be calm, noting that investigations are ongoing to ascertain how and why he was killed.

Read the full statement below:

DABIRI-EREWA DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR NIGERIAN KILLED IN IRELAND

Abuja, December 31, 2020: Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman /CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned in strong terms the killing of Mr George Nkencho, a 27-year-old Nigerian in Ireland.

In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations, described the death of a young Nigerian by a Police officer as callous and wicked.

Dabiri-Erewa, who was apparently disturbed by the killing, called for a full, thorough, and fair investigation into the matter.

She appealed to the obviously enraged Nigerian community in Ireland to exercise patience and await the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The NIDCOM boss condoled with the family of Nkencho and the Nigerian community in Ireland over the killing of George and prayed God to give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Already, the African Advocacy Network Ireland (AANI) has expressed shock to learn about the callous shooting dead of George Nkencho on Wednesday, December 30.

The group said the circumstances surrounding the killing of a mentally challenged young man has enraged the African community and demanded a full independent public inquiry.

Signed.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun

Head, Media and Public Relations NIDCOM

Abuja.

